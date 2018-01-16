Dairy U aims to prepare youth for future in industry

MANHATTAN, Kan. — High school students with an interest in discovering opportunities within the dairy industry are encouraged to apply for a four-day immersive educational opportunity throughout southwest Kansas.

Dairy U, which will be offered for the first time this year, is open to 10 students from across the country, June 19-22. Organizers say the goal of the program is to develop the next generation of dairy industry leaders.

Dairy U is coordinated by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and leading dairy producers, including Ag Oasis, Forget-Me-Not Farms and Royal Farms.

Lead donors for the program include the Kansas Dairy Council, Arm and Hammer Animal Health, Zoetis, American AgCredit, and Southeast Select Sires.

“The dairy industry in Southwest Kansas is continuing to grow and with this growth comes new technology and jobs,” said Mandy Fox, Ag Oasis Dairy education and outreach coordinator. “We hope to spark an interest in these students to consider options in the dairy industry, or directly linked to us, early on in their academic career.

“The hope is that once they complete high school they may choose an education or career path that helps our industry continue to grow and develop. We would like to expose them to all the options that exist in the dairy arena.”

Students will meet in Dodge City and travel throughout Kansas to visit dairies and meet with leaders and industry stakeholders. Hands-on seminars will include a dairy industry overview, lifecycle of a cow, animal health, reproduction, milking systems and nutrition. Students will also receive financial education and communications training.

Applications are due April 2 and can be found at www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 deposit to reserve his or her space. All other costs are provided by the program sponsors.

For more information, please contact coordinator Sharon Breiner with questions at sbreiner@ksu.eduor 785-532-6533.