Deere Wins Trademark Lawsuit

A U.S. District Court in Kentucky ruled in favor of Deere and Company in a trademark lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by Deere to protect the use of the trademark green and yellow color combination on John Deere agricultural equipment.

Following a one-week trial held in June, the court recently announced it had ruled in favor of Deere. The court decision permanently bans the use of the John Deere colors by FIMCO, Inc., a South Dakota company that manufactures and markets agricultural sprayers under the “Ag Spray Equipment” brand name. Deere said the lawsuit is part of an ongoing effort to protect the company’s trademarks and intellectual property.

Deere also claimed that use of the colors by another manufacturer confuses the public as to where the product originated and dilutes the value of the John Deere brand.