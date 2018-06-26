DFA honored as finalist for FoodBev award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a global food cooperative owned by family farmers, was recently honored as a finalist in two categories for FoodBev Media’s World Dairy Innovation Awards at the Global Dairy Congress, held in Warsaw, Poland. DFA’s headquarters building was a finalist in the “Sustainability/CSR Initiative” category and its Borden® Cheese Thick Cut Shreds was a finalist in the “Best cheese” category.

The World Dairy Innovation Awards, now in its twelfth year, is sponsored by FoodBev media. The program garners global participation and is designed to celebrate excellence and innovation across every category of the global dairy industry. Winners were judged in 18 different areas spanning products, packaging, branding and sustainability/CSR initiatives.

“When we set out to build our new headquarters building for DFA, we knew that it was important to pay homage to our farmer ownership. So, just as our farmers are stewards of the land, our new building embodies the same dedication to sustainability,” says Kristen Coady, vice president of corporate communications at DFA. “Being recognized for our sustainability efforts is truly an honor, and we are thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our more than 14,500 farmer-owners.”

DFA Headquarters Focused on Sustainability

Qualifying as Silver LEED-certified, DFA’s headquarters includes a number of sustainable design practices for green building and energy efficiency, including panels of glass framing the building’s exterior, which not only brings in an abundance of natural light into the office environment, but also helps reduce energy use. Another sustainable building feature is the use of under floor air throughout the space. This allows A/C vents to deliver cool air from the floor up, which is far more efficient than blowing cool air down.

DFA’s headquarters also features four parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations located close to the building for convenient parking. In the year since building completion, DFA’s charging stations have provided approximately 8,300 kilowatts of electricity, enough to drive 2,500 miles.

Other sustainable elements in the building include:

100 percent LED lighting, with automatic energy-saving mode

Several reserved fuel efficiency parking spots

Composting trash and recycling throughout the building

Within the first quarter of 2018, the building has composted 3.68 tons of material, including food waste, coffee grounds and the compostable containers provided by the on-site café. The recycling and composting efforts in just the first three months of 2018 prevented 40 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of taking nine cars off the road for one year.

DFA’s Borden® Cheese Thick Cut Shreds also Recognized as a Finalist in Best Cheese Category

“Shredded cheese is the largest segment of the category, yet lacked innovation, so it’s exciting to be recognized for bringing new news to the category,” says Flavia Panza, general manager at DFA.

Borden® Thick Cut Shreds come in four flavor varieties — mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, four cheese Mexican and mozzarella — and deliver a more creamy and melty result in consumer’s favorite recipes. Each shred is approximately five times larger and twice as heavy as the average shredded cheese, allowing a richer texture and more coverage when melted.

