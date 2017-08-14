Dicamba Survey Available on the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Website

PIERRE, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) encourages producers that believe they may have experienced damage due to dicamba this year to complete a survey on the department’s website,www.sdda.sd.gov.

Dicamba is a broad spectrum herbicide used for weed control. There are currently three dicamba products registered for use on dicamba tolerant soybeans in South Dakota: Engenia, FeXapan and Xtendimax.

The department has been fielding questions and concerns about damage to crops, possibly due to the use of dicamba products. The department is encouraging producers that suspect impacts due to dicamba to complete the Dicamba Damage Survey at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cat/dicamba.aspx. A link can also be found on the department’s home page, www.sdda.sd.gov. Information from this survey will be used by the department to evaluate the impact of these products across the state.

“I know there are a number of producers who have experienced crop damage possibly due to dicamba,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers said. “It is important for the department to have as much information as possible on the impacts producers are experiencing. Please consider filling out the survey on our website.”

The department will have a booth at Dakotafest in Mitchell, S.D., on Aug. 15, 16 and 17. Producers will have an opportunity to fill out the survey there as well if they visit the department’s booth, booth number 3107 in the Ag Tents.

More information on dicamba can be found at the SDDA website at www.sdda.sd.gov.