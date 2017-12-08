DNR to Present Land Use Review to Central Platte NRD Board

(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources will present a preliminary robust review of land use at the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors meeting scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017. The meeting will be held at CPNRD’s office located at 215 Kaufman Ave in Grand Island, NE.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Board Officer Nominating Committee The committee will report their recommendations for board secretary and treasurer. Board officers may serve two, two-year terms. Barry Obermiller, Grand Island, has served two full terms and is not eligible for re-election as secretary. Charles Maser, Grand Island, has served one full term and is eligible for re-election as treasurer.

-Cease & Desists Update Sandy Noecker, data compliance officer, will give an update on Cease and Desist Orders issued to irrigators and landowners in early December for failure to submit 2017 crop report forms.

-Platte River Program Mark Czaplewski, biologist, will report on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Plan.

-Voting Delegates The board will elect a voting delegate and alternate for the Nebraska Association of Resources District’s Legislative Conference to be held January 23-24, 2018 at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln, NE.

-Natural Resources Conservation Service Joe Krolikowski, district liaison, will report to the board.

-Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, will report.

-Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Jim Bendfeldt will report.

-Cost Share The board will consider applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and CPNRD cost share programs.

-Awards Service awards will be presented at 12: 30 p.m. to director Barry Obermiller for 20 years service on the board; and to the following staff members: Duane Woodward, hydrologist-25 years; Mark Czaplewski, biologist-20 years; Jesse Mintken, assistant manager-10 years.

-Upcoming Events The board will meet on January 25, February 22, and March 22. Water Information Update: February 7 from 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Grand Conference Center in Grand Island.