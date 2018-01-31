Doud to headline 105th Cattlemen’s Day program

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Greg Doud, the president of the Commodity Markets Council and a recent nominee by President Donald Trump for U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator, will highlight the 2018 Cattlemen’s Day at Kansas State University on March 2.

The 105th annual Cattlemen’s Day activities begin at 8 a.m. in Weber Hall with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The event is hosted by the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day is $20 if paid by March 1 at noon, or $30 at the door. There is no charge for students. For more information and online registration, visitKSUBeef.org or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

“We’re excited and honored to have Gregg Doud join us for Cattlemen’s Day,” said Dale Blasi, professor and a beef cattle specialist with K-State Research and Extension.

Doud, a K-State alum, is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. about trade issues in the beef industry. K-State agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor will follow Doud with a talk on the importance of international trade as the U.S. beef herd expands.

The afternoon program features presentations by K-State faculty and industry leaders, including:

Feeding Cull Cows for Profit –

K-State meat scientist Terry Houser will demonstrate the impact of short-term feeding programs on carcass grade, carcass yield and potential for increasing the value of females culled from the commercial beef herd. Bud Box Operation —

Justin Waggoner, the southwest area beef systems extension specialist, will provide an overview of Bud Box operation, including do's and don'ts for low-stress cattle handling in your operation. Development of Work Skills through Internships —

Ken Odde, professor, and Karol Fike, assistant professor, will moderate a panel of industry leaders in a discussion about the role that practical internships have on helping students become valuable members of the agricultural workforce. Can Split-Time Insemination Improve Profit in Your AI Program? —

Sandy Johnson, northwest area extension specialist, will present a summary of recent research striving to improve artificial insemination (AI) pregnancy rates. Late-season Burning: A Strategy for Sericea Control —

Tour of the Feed Intake Measurement Facility – K-State Research and Extension cow-calf specialist Bob Weaber will lead a guided tour of the latest addition to the purebred beef operations. Packed with technology, this facility will allow for development of advanced selection programs aimed at improving cattle efficiency and growth.

Using Postmortem Examination to Enhance Herd Health Management – K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff will perform a real-time necropsy to examine major organ systems, injection site issues, and to discuss optimal procedures for tissue sampling and handling to ensure diagnostic results are meaningful.

Registration for Cattlemen’s Day includes lunch featuring smoked brisket and Cajun-spiced catfish and sponsored by commercial exhibitors and U.S. Premium Beef.

The 41st Annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog.

On March 1, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Sam Hands will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 48th Annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. A separate registration is required for the dinner. For more information, visit www.found.ksu.edu/rsvp/asi or contact Chelsea Albrecht at 785-532-7417.

There is a block of rooms for events at the Four Points by Sheraton. The rate is $80 plus tax. To make a reservation, call 785-539-5311 and ask for the LMIC Stockman’s Dinner 2018 block. The block cut-off date is Feb. 1.