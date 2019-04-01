Dr. Russell Fent Promoted to Lead Ralco’s Swine Technical Group

Marshall, MN — April 1, 2019 — Ralco announced today the promotion of Dr. Russell Fent to Director of Swine Technical Group. In his new role, Dr. Fent will lead the swine technical team and the expansion of Ralco’s swine research efforts in support of EnMAX®, Ralco’s innovative swine nutrition program. EnMAX is rapidly gaining favor in today’s economic conditions for its ability to save producers money while maximizing gain.

“Over the years I have watched Dr. Fent develop as a leader and advance his technical abilities as well as create lasting relationships within our sales force and customer base,” said Dr. Jim Hedges who inspired the creation of EnMAX and the development of Ralco’s swine team, including the hire of Dr. Fent over 14 years ago.

Dr. Fent joined Ralco in 2005 after obtaining a doctorate in Swine Nutrition at the University of Missouri. Russell obtained a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degrees from Oklahoma State University. Since joining Ralco, Dr. Fent has been involved in a wide range of research projects, protocols, and product development initiatives to further advance Ralco’s EnMAX swine program. “Dr. Fent’s knowledge and experience will help drive Ralco’s swine program forward and bring the best solutions forward for our producers,” said Dr. Hedges.

As Dr. Fent transitions to his new role, Dr. Hedges will continue with Ralco as Chief Technical Advisor to support customers and the swine team and will serve Russell as a trusted mentor. Ralco President and CEO Brian Knochenmus said, “This is an exciting time for Ralco as we transition a new leader into our swine program. Since 2004, swine nutrition has been a pillar of our company with Dr. Hedges being a large part of its creation and development. Jim brought revolutionary concepts to swine nutrition and he isn’t done yet. In his new role he will be able to continue investing in people, managing relationships with our suppliers, and taking great care of customers. Dr. Hedges’ investment in Dr. Fent and the rest of the swine team will ensure that his legacy thrives, and I am confident Dr. Fent is going to take our swine program to the next level.”

In the coming months, Ralco is also looking to further expand the swine team as part of their continued growth and to further leverage their state-of-the-art research facilities to advance the EnMAX program for the benefit of swine producers.

Ralco is a third-generation family-owned multinational company with distribution in more than 20 countries. Ralco is a leading global supplier of livestock nutrition, animal health products and crop enhancement technologies that support large segments of the livestock, poultry, aquaculture and crop production industries. https://ralcoagriculture.com/