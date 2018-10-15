E15 Now THANK YOU Bus Tour Stops in HASTINGS on Monday

Chief Ethanol Fuels in Hastings, 4225 E South Street, welcomes a visit from the E15 Now bus, Monday, October 15 from 11am to 1pm.

The bus is traveling across the heartland to thank supporters of E15 for their efforts to end outdated restrictions against the summer-time sale of lower-cost, higher-octane biofuel blends that are only currently available during the spring, winter, and fall. Just last week, President Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin work on updated rules that will allow for year-round E15 sales. The bus has been touring the Midwest as part of a nationwide campaign, led by farm and biofuel supporters at Growth Energy.

At 11:30am, special guests at the bus stop will include: State Senator Steve Halloran, Hastings; Dave Murman, past president of the Nebraska State Dairy Association, Glenvil; and Troy Bredenkamp, executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

“Farm income has fallen 47 percent over the last few years, but as Nebraska’s first dry-mill ethanol plant, we’ve seen how biofuel production can really energize rural growth,” said Duane Kristensen of Chief Ethanol Fuels. “With E15, consumers can save up to 10 cents on every gallon, while supporting local farmers and a stronger rural economy. Our team is proud to welcome the E15 Now bus and thank champions who are working to open new markets to renewable energy from Nebraska farms.”

Chief Ethanol Fuels began ethanol production in 1985 and produces 70 million gallons of fuel annually. In 2016, Chief also purchased the ethanol plant at Lexington, which is capable of producing 70 million gallons of fuel annually. The Lexington plant also operates under the Chief Ethanol Fuels name.

“This announcement is great news for farmers, biofuel workers, retailers and consumers everywhere who want to enjoy cleaner, more affordable options at the fuel pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Over the last few months alone, we’ve heard from countless farmers who rallied behind Growth Energy’s E15 Now campaign because they cannot afford to be locked out of this key market for another season. We’re deeply grateful to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, our rural champions in Congress, and governors across the Midwest for working with the president and pressing the EPA to tear down outdated regulatory barriers against competition.”