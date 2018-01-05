Eleven States Support Injunction Against California’s Prop 65 Regulation

Attorneys General in 11 states have filed a brief in support of a preliminary injunction that multiple Ag organizations are seeking against California’s Prop 65. Additionally, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the California Chamber of Commerce have also filed briefs in support of the injunction.

Even though there is no scientific evidence to support Prop 65, it requires that any products possibly containing dicamba to bear what the groups call a “false and misleading label.” Gordon Stoner, President of the National Association of Wheat Growers, says he’s pleased that the attorneys general from several states across the nation have stood up for agriculture and consumers against the unconstitutional action. “California’s flawed Prop 65 regulation will cause irreparable harm to the agricultural economy and impact farmers and ranchers everywhere.

Our coalition of support for the injunction is growing with the addition of these attorneys general and the national and California Chambers of Commerce.” The states included in the brief include Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.