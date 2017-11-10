Empire Kosher Poultry Inc. Recalls Chicken Products Due To Possible Extraneous Material Contamination

WASHINGTON– Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc., a Mifflintown, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,839 pounds of raw poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw chicken breast products were produced and packaged on Nov. 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

4 to5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17.

1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on November 2, 2017 by an establishment employee who observed metal foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties. The establishment took corrective actions to recover products before reaching commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Empire Kosher toll free line at (800) 570-5718. Media with questions about the recall can contact MediaRelations@Hain.com.