ENREC open house is June 12

The University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead is hosting an open house on Wednesday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This is an informal and informative opportunity to come see how ENREC is making a difference. The event is for both rural and urban audiences.
Join us at the August N. Christenson Building for…
- Christenson Annex Building Tours – Be one of the first to tour the Christenson Building annex.
- Demonstrations & Displays –
- See how the University is learning and teaching with drones, a hail simulator machine, and beef and science mobile labs. *
- ENREC has been serving as a collection site for hay, fencing and livestock supply donations for Nebraska producers impacted by the March flood and blizzard events. Learn about the project and the University’s role in leading disaster relief.
- Who works at ENREC and what do they do? Learn about the work we are doing & why it is important to Nebraska.
- Refreshments – Enjoy free refreshments, including “Nifty N150” ice cream.
- 3:15 or 4:15 Bus Tour – See where research projects and educational programs are taking place