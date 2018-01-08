EPA Approves Label Change That Expands Use of New Pest Control Technology in Feedlots

SenesTech, Inc. announced today that the U. S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) has approved a label change for ContraPest@, SenesTech’s
innovative product for controlling rodent infestations through
fertility control. This label change expands the areas and
circumstances under which ContraPest@ may be used, including the use
in feedlots and other agricultural settings with man-made structures.
“Together with our existing approved usage, including indoor non-food
areas, this extends our ability to serve the pest management
professional, who can now deploy ContraPest@ around the perimeter of
any man-made structure, not just buildings.
This is essential to our ability to serve feedlots, protein production
facilities and many other agricultural settings that so urgently are
seeking sustainable and effective alternatives to poisons,” said Dr.
Loretta P. Mayer, SenesTech’s co-founder and CEO.
Dr. Mayer continued, “Nationwide, the USDA reports there are more than
2,000 cattle feedlots with over 1,000 head per feedlot. We hear that
rat infestations cause a 10-20% reduction in yield or profit, and
further that existing strategies are not effective. We believe this
represents a clear value statement for the deployment of ContraPest@.
While the cost of a ContraPest@ deployment might cost from $100,000 to
$800,000 per year, the yield improvement and cost savings to the
customer might be in the millions.”
“Specifically, within SenesTech’s home state of Arizona,” Mayer
continued, “the Department of Agriculture has confirmed that
ContraPest@ is now allowable for use in the feed yards when used
according to the label instructions. In Arizona alone, there are over
80 feedlots, for which we have dedicated a sales executive, and have
begun responding to this new demand with proposals.”
About SenesTech
SenesTech has developed an innovative technology for managing animal
pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal
approach.
ContraPest’s novel technology and approach targets the reproductive
capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in
female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a
proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest@ is dispensed in a highly
palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by
rat communities. ContraPest@ is designed, formulated and dispensed to
be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife,
livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly,
unlike rodenticides. In contrast, the historical approach to managing
rat pest populations, rodenticides, carries a high risk of
environmental contamination and the poisoning of non-target animals,
pets and children. ContraPest@ is a Restricted Use product.
We believe our innovative non-lethal approach, targeting reproduction,
is more humane, less harmful to the environment, and more effective in
providing a sustainable solution to pest infestations than traditional
lethal pest management methods. We believe ContraPest@ will establish
a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in improved performance in
rodent control over rodenticides, without the negative environmental
effects of rodenticides.