EPA Increases Volume Standard for Biodiesel

LINCOLN, Neb. — July 3, 2018 — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its proposal to increase the volume standard for biomass-based diesel from 2.1 billion gallons in 2019 to 2.43 billion gallons in 2020.

More than 100 farmers, producers and marketers in the biodiesel industry heard this news while attending the National Biodiesel Board meeting in Washington, D.C on June 26.

Greg Anderson, treasurer of the National Biodiesel Board and Nebraska Soybean Board member, said this was a very positive number for the biodiesel industry.

“There’s a lot of room for biodiesel and biofuels to grow,” Anderson said. “This increase is likely the result of farmers showing that we have the capacity to produce this volume.”

Made from a diverse mix of feedstocks, including soybean oil, canola oil, corn oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a clean-burning, renewable energy source that reduces dependence on foreign oil. Biodiesel is the first and only EPA-designated Advanced Biofuel.

“I, as a soybean farmer, want to wave the soybean oil flag, but we need every feedstock to grow our energy,” Anderson said.

Biodiesel adds 63 cents per bushel to the value of soybeans and supports more than 60,000 U.S. jobs.

Anderson said that while it may be years before biodiesel is widely available at the pump, the industry continues to provide education and show the benefits.

In Nebraska, Sapp Bros. recently opened biodiesel blending terminals in Columbus and Geneva.

“Getting biodiesel in the Sapp Bros. terminals is huge,” Anderson said. “I think terminals like these are one of the big movers and shakers when it comes to getting biodiesel distributed at a local level.”

To learn more about biodiesel, visit biodiesel.org.