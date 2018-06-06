Ernst Expresses Frustration with EPA

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa expressed deep frustration Tuesday regarding the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

Speaking of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Ernst told an energy symposium in Washington, D.C. “If the President wants to drain the swamp, he needs to take a look at his own cabinet.” Pruitt has been a target of biofuels states after granting hardship waivers to many refineries under the Renewable Fuel Standard, decreasing the amount of ethanol-based biofuels by more than one billion gallons.

The Renewable Volume Obligation for the current year was set by Congress at 15 billion gallons. OPIS Biofuels points out that Pruitt “put it in writing” that he would support the RFS, but has not done so.

Meanwhile, a proposal to allow year-round E15 sales, along with allowing Renewable Identification Numbers, or biofuels credits known as RINs, to be exported was apparently rejected, or at the least, delayed, by President Trump Tuesday evening.

Another rumored change would allow for hardship waivers, but reallocate the displaced volume in the final RVO issued each year by the EPA.