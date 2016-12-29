Ethanol Production is Lower Than The Previous Week

According to EIA data, ethanol production averaged 1.028 million barrels per day (b/d)—or 43.18 million gallons daily. That is down 8,000 b/d from the week before. The four-week average for ethanol production stood at an all-time high of 1.032 million b/d for an annualized rate of 15.82 billion gallons.

Stocks of ethanol stood at 18.7 million barrels. That is a 2.0% decrease from last week.

Imports of ethanol were zero b/d for the 18th straight week.

Gasoline demand for the week averaged 389.7 million gallons (9.278 million barrels) daily. Refiner/blender input of ethanol averaged 935,000 b/d.

Expressed as a percentage of daily gasoline demand, daily ethanol production was 11.08%.