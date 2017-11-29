EU Grants Glyphosate License Renewal

After two years of dispute, the European Union has extended the license for glyphosate for five years. Representatives from a majority of the EU’s 28 nations approved the five-year license renewal of glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide in the world.

The unexpected move unblocked a two-year deadlock after the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate has the potential to cause cancer in humans, according to a report by Dow Jones. Eighteen countries voted in favor of the renewal, including Spain and the U.K. Nine nations including France voted against it and Portugal abstained.

The European Commission is now set to renew the five-year license before December 15th, when the current license expires.