EU insists agriculture not a part of trade truce with Trump

The European Union says that the proposed trade talks with the United States wouldn’t include farming. The website Business Times Dot Com says this directly contradicts what President Donald Trump said.

An EU Commission spokeswoman said they’ve been very clear on that fact. The spokeswoman added that agriculture is not part of it, only the things that were specifically mentioned in the statement that came out July 26.

“The joint statement shows no mention of agriculture, as such you’ll see a mention of farmers and a mention of soybeans, which are part of the discussion,” said Mina Andreeva, EU commission spokeswoman. “That is part of the discussion and we will follow up on that.”

The EU clarification was released July 27, one day after the president called the agreement a “major victory for U.S. farmers,” who’ve seen plummeting exports due to Washington’s trade policies. Trump told a rally in Iowa that “We’ve just opened up Europe for you farmers.” The EU may be feeling pressure to emphasize that there was no farming concession made to Trump because of opposition in Europe to more genetically modified imports from America.