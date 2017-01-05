EU Regulators Push Back Decision on ChemChina/Syngenta Merger

European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina’s proposed purchase of Syngenta by 10 working days, now setting the decision for April 12.

Syngenta said in a statement the two companies had asked for the extension to allow “sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals.”

The European Commission opened an in-depth review of the $43 billion by ChemChina in October, saying the two firms had not yet addressed concerns over the deal.

“ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure,” Syngenta said.