EU to Lists Objections to Bayer-Monsanto Deal

BY NAFB | December 12, 2017
The European Union is setting up potential reasons to reject Bayer AG’s takeover of Monsanto.

This week, the EU is expected to send Bayer a so-called statement of objections that list potential reasons for the EU to block the $66 billion proposal. Bloomberg News reports regulators are looking “very carefully” at the competition issues in the combination of Bayer and Monsanto to make sure farmers still have choice and “affordable prices, both when it comes to seeds and pesticides.” A precise list of objections, however, should allow Bayer and Monsanto the opportunity to address and correct issues of concern by regulators.

Representatives from Bayer and Monsanto met with EU regulators last week, and are in regular contact with EU officials.

