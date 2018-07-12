class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322839 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

EU Trade Chief: Targeting U.S. Ag in Tariffs Best Hope for Trade Change

BY NAFB | July 12, 2018
Home News Ag Policy
EU Trade Chief: Targeting U.S. Ag in Tariffs Best Hope for Trade Change
Cutout Photo: Beemwej / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 License Link

In retaliating against trade tariffs, the European Union is doubling down on American Whiskey. EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström shut down a request to remove U.S. whiskey from the tariff list as fear the move would place further retaliation from the U.S. on Scotch whiskey.

In making the statement, Politico reports Malmström intends to hit the U.S. “where it hurts,” which includes agriculture. The trade official says the list created by the EU was “drafted on the basis of several parameters, including its capacity to induce policy change in the United States.”

Malmström says its “well known” that the U.S. agriculture sector is one of the “few groups with political clout to bring about change in Washington,” adding “it’s no coincidence” that the EU, Mexico and Canada are targeting U.S. agriculture products in retaliation to the Trump steel and aluminum tariffs.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments