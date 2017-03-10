EWC livestock judging team attends Nebraska FFA

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Eastern Wyoming College Livestock Judging team was invited to officiate and judge the FFA District 12 Livestock Judging Career Development Event (CDE) held in Kimball, to take reasons, and gave the final critique.

“This was a great opportunity for the students to see the other side of a judging contest” said Livestock Judging Coach Dr. Georgia Younglove. “Also, three of the students are Agriculture Education majors and will hopefully someday be FFA Advisors themselves. This was a chance for them to get some hands on experience.”

The FFA students judged 7 classes: replacement ewes, keep/cull replacement does, market hogs, replacement gilts, Sim/Angus Bulls, Sim/Angus Heifers and Market Heifers. Senior high school students gave 2 sets of reason while junior high gave one set. They also have two question classes.

EWC Students attending were Jory Carson, freshman, Lynch; Kort Gartrell, freshman, Paxton; Jaxson Heyrend, freshman, Evanston, Wyo.; Hunter Hill, freshman, Scottsbluff; Tracy Austin, sophomore, Rozet, Wyo.; and Ashley Reese, freshman, Roy, Utah.

EWC gave a one year full tuition scholarship to the Overall High Senior Individual which was won by Peyton Flower of Scottsbluff FFA.

