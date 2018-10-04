class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339017 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducts nine new members

BY Tami Afdahl, EWC College Relations Director | October 4, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducts nine new members
Fall 2018 inductees include: Left to right - Chris Zamora, Jacey Thompson, Dawson Sharman, Joseph Pieper, Sean Malcom, Lissette Lefforge, Myca Cantrell. Not pictured: Sara Doxtater from Moorcroft, Wyo. and Hailey Moss from Douglas, Wyo. Courtesy Photo

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that nine students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Oct. 1, 2018.

Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: Myca Cantrell, Oral, S.D.; Lissette Lefforge, Otis, Colo.; Sean Malcom, Hartville, Wyo.; Joseph Pieper, Mitchell, Neb.; Dawson Sharman, Sidney, Neb.; Jacey Thompson, Yoder Wyo.; and Chris Zamora, Douglas, Wyo.

The Keynote Speaker for the event was  Heidi Edmunds, Dean of Instruction at EWC.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments