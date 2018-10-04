EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducts nine new members

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that nine students were initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Oct. 1, 2018.

Students initiated into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK include: Myca Cantrell, Oral, S.D.; Lissette Lefforge, Otis, Colo.; Sean Malcom, Hartville, Wyo.; Joseph Pieper, Mitchell, Neb.; Dawson Sharman, Sidney, Neb.; Jacey Thompson, Yoder Wyo.; and Chris Zamora, Douglas, Wyo.

The Keynote Speaker for the event was Heidi Edmunds, Dean of Instruction at EWC.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programs.