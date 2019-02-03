EWC Veterinary students attend VMX conference

TORRINGTON, WYO. – Eastern Wyoming College veterinary technology students attended the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) Conference, in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 18-23.

Amanda Johnson, Katelyn Cooley, Rylee Clarke, Kaylee Nash, Harley Garza, Kaitlyn Ward, and Emily Colaiuta worked their way to the conference through their participation in EWC’s Veterinary Technology Club. The group was chaperoned by veterinary technology instructor and club sponsor, Cristi Semmler CVT, B.S., RALAT.

Vet Tech Club members earn points through their participation in various activities, including rodeo concessions, community service, and helping area dogs through veterinary technology club sponsored dog washes. These activities give students a chance to be a part of the local community and take part in raising the needed funds to go to events, like NAVC.

Every year, the sophomores choose the conference they would like to attend. For the past five years, they have chosen the VMX conference. VMX covers more than three resorts and the Orange County Convention Center. This year the attendance was more than 18,000 people from over 80 countries. EWC’s veterinary technology students were in the minority being included in the student population both veterinary and technician, as less than five percent of the conference population.

While at the convention the students were able to attend lectures alongside veterinarians, credentialed technicians and support staff demonstrating recent advances in veterinary medicine, giving them a taste of what is innovative in the industry. Some of the topics they enjoyed were lectures on Shark and Ray medicine and marine mammal medicine. Exhibitors showed the students advancements in the industry, giving the students the opportunity to take part in raffles, and obtain a variety of free items that were veterinary related.

Club President Katelyn Cooley said, “during our VMX trip, I was able to learn so many different things about different species including horses, dogs, turtles, sharks, and sting rays to name a few. There were so many different continuing education classes that I wasn’t able to attend all of the ones I wanted since they were so numerous. These courses were absolutely fascinating, everyone was open to any questions I had and answered them with excitement knowing that I wanted to learn more. I am so glad I had this opportunity to go, and plan to go to future VMX seminars in the future.”

For more information on the students’ trip visit the EWC Veterinary Technology Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ EWCVT1976.