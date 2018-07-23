Exporters Report Soybean Cancellation

USDA Says China Cancels 165,000 MT of Soybeans for 2018-19

WASHINGTON (Dow Jones) — Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture cancellations of optional origin sales totaling 165,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2018-19 marketing year.

The 2018-19 marketing year for soybeans will begin September 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales to the public.

Exporters are required to report to the USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 metric tons or more of one commodity made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period to one destination, by 2 p.m. CT on the next business day. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.