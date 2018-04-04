Extension agents profiled in new podcast series

MANHATTAN, Kan. — K-State Research and Extension has launched a new podcast to help the public get to know the state’s many extension agents and what they do.

The Extension Files is available on all major podcast platforms, accessible via mobile phones, tablets and can be heard straight from its website, extensionfiles.net.

Each episode profiles a different extension agent from various places across Kansas. K-State Research and Extension has a presence in all 105 counties in the state.

“After constantly hearing our extension agents being asked ‘What is it that you actually do?’ we decided that it would be fun to feature our agents, ask them this question and get to know them a little better – what makes them passionate about their career, what has been their craziest experience and more,” said Megan Macy, co-host of The Extension Files and marketing specialist for K-State Research and Extension. “Each episode is simply a fun conversation where we get to know each agent a little better.”

The goal for K-State Research and Extension is to be everyday Kansans’ trusted source for relevant, unbiased research and information to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

Extension agents are educators who are called upon for their expertise and deep network of connections covering a wide array of topics: food (from livestock and crop production to preparation and preservation); families and community; 4-H youth development; finances; health in all stages of life; gardening; landscaping and, as the first few guests explain, any number of unexpected topics.

“In a media culture where people like to binge-watch shows on Netflix, we decided to launch the podcast with three episodes right off the bat so people could get a good idea about the variety of interesting, approachable, knowledgeable people who work in extension,” said Jason Hackett, co-host of the podcast and director of News Media Services for K-State Research and Extension. “Our hope is that this podcast helps people learn more about the array of services available through extension and reach out for help from their local agent – because that’s what we’re here for.”

The initial episodes feature: Carla Nemecek, director of the Southwind District in southeast Kansas; Dennis Patton, Johnson County horticulture agent in the suburban Kansas City area; and Erin Petersilie, family and consumer sciences agent from the Walnut Creek Extension District in west-central Kansas.

Macy and Hackett intend to release two episodes per month.

Listeners can subscribe via Apple Podcasts (formerly iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and YouTube. Listeners who wish to subscribe via their mobile device can use their podcast app of choice and search for “Extension Files,” then tap the subscribe button.