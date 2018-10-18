Extension offers landlord-tenant workshops

Current and future landowners and tenants should make plans to attend free upcoming land management workshops sponsored by Nebraska Extension. The workshops will be held at nine sites across Nebraska this fall.

“Managing Agricultural Land for the 21st Century” will cover current trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions, and crop and grazing land considerations.

Nebraska Extension Educators Allan Vyhnalek, Aaron Nygren, Erin Laborie, Ben Beckman and Jim Jansen conduct research and outreach in land management, agronomy and beef production. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant questions such as, what does an equitable rental rate look like for my land? How do I manage a farmland lease? What should I expect for communications between the landlord and tenant? What does a soil test tell me? I hear about organic or natural production; how does that vary from what my farmer is currently doing? If corn or soybeans are not making money, should something else be raised on my land? What are key pasture leasing considerations including stocking rates? Who is responsible for cedar tree removal from grazing land?

“Landlords and tenants often struggle with land management questions.” said Vyhnalek. “Both are concerned with fair treatment but it can be difficult to keep up with the current trends. Our workshop will provide participants with up-to-date information so they can be confident about their lease arrangements.”

To ensure enough handouts please register at go.unl.edu/landlordtenant or call the phone number listed for each location. Lunch arrangements will be handled by each host location.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or Jim Jansen, at 402-261-7572 or jjansen4@unl.edu.

Registration at each location will start at 9:15 a.m., program starting at 9:30 a.m., and ending by 3:00 p.m.

Workshop dates and locations:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY: Nov. 19 at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 1001 College Way, 402-254-6821, lunch will be sponsored

COLUMBUS: Nov. 20 at the Platte County Extension Office, 2715 13 th St., 402-563-4901, attendees will be dismissed to have lunch off site

BROKEN BOW: Nov. 26 at the 4-H Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds, 44100 Memorial Drive 308-872-6831, attendees will be dismissed to have lunch off site

NORFOLK: Dec. 3 at the Divots Convention Center, 4200 W Norfolk Ave. 402-370-4040, lunch will be sponsored

ALMA: Dec. 12 at the Harlan County Extension Office, 519 S Main St., 308-928-2119, lunch will be sponsored

OGALLALA: Dec. 13 at Mid-Plains Community College, 512 E B St. S, 308-284-6051, lunch will be sponsored

LEXINGTON: Dec. 14 at the Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Pkwy, 308-324-5501, lunch will be sponsored

BEATRICE: Dec. 19 at the Gage County Extension Office, 1115 W Scot St., 402-233-1384, lunch will be sponsored

HASTINGS: Dec. 20 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S Baltimore Ave, 402-461-7209, lunch will be sponsored

This program is free and open to the public with funding provided by the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture under award number 2015-49200-24226.