Extension releases results of 2018 farmer-conducted research

Farmers participating in the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network (NOFRN) conducted over 70 on-farm research studies in 2018, covering a wide range of topics. The projects evaluated practices such as cover crops, row spacing, planting population, starter fertilizer and more.

“Farmers in Nebraska have generated a lot of valuable research data,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Laura Thompson. The results help address critical production, profitability and natural resources questions that producers in the region are facing.

Accessing the research results is now easier than ever before with a new online Results Finder tool. The tool allows users to search and filter data from over 800 on-farm research studies dating back to 1990. Thompson encourages farmers and agronomists to use the Results Finder tool to review the findings and possibly generate ideas to implement on operations in 2019. The tool is available at resultsfinder.unl.edu.

In addition to being posted online, the results were shared with farmers, crop consultants and others in the ag industry during winter meetings. Attendees of the research meetings noted they appreciated having a source of unbiased research, the variety of topics, and the opportunity for interaction with other farmers and educators.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a collaborative partnership between Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. It provides a way for growers to validate their production practices and make decisions for future years based on what they have learned in their own fields. Research is typically conducted with the producer’s equipment, on the producer’s land and using the producer’s management practices. Nebraska Extension educators provide technical expertise to set up robust research studies and analyze research results.

“Conducting on-farm research provides the opportunity to evaluate production practices with a grower’s equipment using replicated field length strips in a farm environment. This is a great way to address questions related to the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of your operation,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is open to farmers across the state and welcomes new participants. To view recently posted research projects or learn more, visit cropwatch.com/farmresearch.