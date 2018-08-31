Fake Meat Labeling Law Takes Effect

The Missouri General Assembly passed Senate Bill 627, sponsored by Senator Brian Munzlinger (R-18), with bipartisan support during the 2018 legislative session. The legislation was later signed by then Governor Eric Greitens. The bill, which went into effect on August 28, 2018, prohibits misrepresenting a product as meat that wasn’t derived from harvested livestock or poultry.

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) was a driving force behind the legislation. MCA Executive Vice President Mike Deering said the current definition of meat in Missouri Statutes is: “any edible portion of livestock or poultry carcass or part thereof.” He said this definition certainly excludes plant-based or even laboratory grown food products from being considered meat. Now, legislation prevents product marketing from contradicting this definition.

“This legislation didn’t change the definition of meat. It simply requires marketing with integrity,” said MCA Executive Vice President Mike Deering. “You can’t sell a Subaru as a Corvette. You shouldn’t be able to sell a product manufactured in a laboratory as something grown by farm and ranch families.”

This law is currently facing a legal challenge from The Tofurky Company and The Good Food Institute.