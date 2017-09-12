Farm and Ethanol Groups Hosting D.C. Fly-in’s

The National Farmers Union is hosting more than 300 farmers in Washington D.C. this week, while Growth Energy is hosting 150 ethanol industry leaders, and pork producers arrive on Capitol Hill later this week.

Farmers Union representatives are lobbying Congress to stand up for farmers and ranchers who are facing tough times, according to NFU President Roger Johnson. Johnson says NFU members are concerned about the prospect of an adequate farm safety net through the 2018 Farm Bill, along with healthcare and biofuel issues.

Meanwhile, the 150 ethanol industry leaders will be advocating Congress members to cosponsor the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would correct an outdated regulation that restricts retailers from selling fuel containing 15 percent ethanol during the summer fueling season. Finally, the National Pork Producers Council will host more than 125 pork producers Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers. NPPC says producers will focus on trade, regulations and support and funding for a Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine bank.