Farm Bill Near Ready Status

A lobbyist close to the farm bill effort told the Hagstrom Report this week that the House Agriculture Committee staff is close to being done preparing the bill for consideration. However, the lobbyist says Chairman Mike Conaway will likely keep the bill “under lock and key” until House leadership guarantees floor time for the legislation.

That points to the bill being introduced in early 2018. Conaway has previously mentioned he was hoping to move the bill to the full House for consideration late this year. Many have expected the bill to be introduced early next year by the House Agriculture Committee. Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture Committee is reportedly still in the early stages of drafting its version of the 2018 Farm Bill.