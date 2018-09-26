Farm Bureau says corporate farming ruling is partial victory

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The farm group that challenged North Dakota’s Depression-era anti-corporate farming law says a federal judge’s recent decision not to strike down the law is at least a partial victory.

North Dakota Farm Bureau and others sued in 2016 to do away with the law that voters approved in 1932 to protect the state’s family farming heritage. Plaintiffs argued the law limits farmers’ business options and interferes with interstate commerce.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland allowed the law to stand but also said the state must extend an exception allowing small family farm corporations to corporations organized outside the state. Farm Bureau applauded that part of the ruling.

The group is consulting with attorneys before determining whether to appeal Hovland’s decision not to strike down the entire law.