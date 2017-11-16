Farm Bureau Seeks End to Organic Livestock Rule

The American Farm Bureau Federation is seeking full withdrawal of the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices Rule, now delayed until January.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall this week in a statement said the rule “has been about pushing an agenda rather than advancing food safety or animal welfare.” Duvall said the rule would force organic farmers and ranchers out of the organic sector because it forces them to arbitrarily change their production practices. Last week, the Department of Agriculture announced the rule would be delayed until January 19, 2018.

The USDA announcement says during review the rule, officials discovered a material error in the record and there was a question about the scope of statutory authority. The agency also says it’s delaying the rule so that it can answer important questions, including the likely costs and benefits analysis.