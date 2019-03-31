Farm Bureau’s ‘Harvest for All’ helps hungry Americans

The farm and ranch families that makeup Farm Bureau donated just over 32 million pounds of food to assist hungry Americans. They also raised more than $360,000 as part of their “Harvest for All” program.

The initiative is now in its 17th year and spearheaded by the members of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Program. When you combine the numbers, the monetary and food donations total up to an equivalent of 28.2 million meals.

In addition to raising the food and funding for the initiative, farmers and ranchers also totaled up 22,500 volunteer hours assisting local hunger groups last year.

“Hunger continues to be a concern for many Americans in rural areas and farming communities,” said Paul Molesky, Chair of the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. “Farm Bureau’s long tradition of helping put food on the tables of those who need it the most continues through our Harvest for All efforts.”