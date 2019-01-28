class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362081 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

BY AP | January 28, 2019
Farm group coalition endorses Nebraska property tax plan

A coalition of major Nebraska agricultural groups has endorsed a proposal designed to lower property taxes and ensure state funding for K-12 schools by raising cigarette and alcohol taxes and eliminating other tax breaks.

Members of the Nebraska Agriculture Leaders Working Group hailed the proposal Monday as “the best bill from which to start.”

The bill would eventually guarantee that all Nebraska schools get at least 50 percent of their basic education funding from the state. Many rural schools currently receive no state equalization aid.

The bill includes some controversial proposals, including the elimination of sales tax exemptions for groceries.

Farm groups and the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, say the bill could change and they’re willing to consider other ideas.

