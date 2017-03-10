Farm Rescue nonprofit gets annual day of recognition

HORACE, N.D. (AP) — The Farm Rescue farm aid nonprofit in the Northern Plains is getting an annual day of recognition.

The National Day Calendar has proclaimed the third Thursday of March as “National Farm Rescuer Day,” beginning next year. It coincides with National Agriculture Week.

North Dakota-based Farm Rescue does physical labor for farmers in need in both Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and eastern Montana. Volunteer-based services including crop planting and harvesting, haying, hay bale-hauling and grain-hauling.

Founder Bill Gross says National Farm Rescuer Day provides a specific day to honor past, present and future supporters of the nonprofit, and generate more support.