class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221149 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Farm Rescue nonprofit gets annual day of recognition

BY AP | March 10, 2017
Home News Livestock
Farm Rescue nonprofit gets annual day of recognition

HORACE, N.D. (AP) — The Farm Rescue farm aid nonprofit in the Northern Plains is getting an annual day of recognition.

The National Day Calendar has proclaimed the third Thursday of March as “National Farm Rescuer Day,” beginning next year. It coincides with National Agriculture Week.

North Dakota-based Farm Rescue does physical labor for farmers in need in both Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and eastern Montana. Volunteer-based services including crop planting and harvesting, haying, hay bale-hauling and grain-hauling.

Founder Bill Gross says National Farm Rescuer Day provides a specific day to honor past, present and future supporters of the nonprofit, and generate more support.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments