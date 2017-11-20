Farmers and Ranchers College Opens with David Kohl Dec. 7

Risk management and beef production lead the workshop topics for the 2017-18 Farmers and Ranchers College.

Now in its 17th year, the program provides educational workshops for producers in south central Nebraska through a collaborative effort of business, industry, and higher education leaders, said Brandy VanDeWalle, Extension Educator in Fillmore County. The Farmers and Ranchers College Committee consists of Fred Bruning of Bruning, Bryan Dohrman of Grafton, Sarah Miller of Carleton, Jennifer Engle of Fairmont, Ryne Norton of York, Jim Donovan of Geneva, Bryce Kassik of Geneva, Eric Kamler of Geneva, and VanDeWalle.

Program Schedule

December 7, 1-4 p.m.: “Positioning for Success in the Economic Reset” with David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech University, at the Opera House in Bruning.

January 30, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: “Partners In Progress Beef Seminar,” Cow/Calf College at the US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

February 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: “Crop Insurance, Farm Bill Policy Update & More!” with Steve Johnson, Extension Farm Management Specialist, Iowa State University, and Brad Lubbben, Nebraska Extension Ag Policy Specialist, at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. Registration at 9:30 a.m.

RSVPs Requested

Contributions and support from area businesses allow participants to attend at no cost; however, it is requested that people register online or by calling the Fillmore County Extension office (402-759-3712) at least one week in advance to provide an accurate meal count.