Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. Creates Exclusive Ecommerce Offer for Farms

Jan 23, 2019–Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. ( FBN℠) today announced a partnership with Amazon Business that will provide more than 7,600 FBN members with exclusive deals and discounts while shopping on Amazon Business.

FBN members who register for a free Amazon Business account will have access to a shopping experience tailored to farmers, including a suite of business-specific purchasing tools. FBN members who sign up for Amazon Business before March 12, 2019 will receive an exclusive introductory discount providing 20 percent off their first $500 spent on eligible items.

The partnership complements the leading digital farm-input e-commerce system, FBN Direct℠, with the broad array of farm goods, maintenance and repair items (MRO), office supplies and more that are available on Amazon Business.

“ FBN has been able to dramatically reduce farmers seed and chemical costs. By partnering with Amazon Business, our members can now save on a huge range of daily essential products for their farms,” said Charles Baron, co-founder and VP of Product, FBN. “Farmers are family entrepreneurs, yet have lacked the state of the art purchasing systems of other businesses – we’re proud to be changing that.”

The partnership with Amazon Business furthers FBN’ s unique approach to serving farmers, one which relies on prices transparency, facilitating competition for farmer’s business, and always putting Farmers First®.

Farmers interested in enrolling in the FBN program should contact FBN atwww.fbn.com-or- (844) 200-FARM for rapid enrollment.