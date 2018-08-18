class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329923 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Farmers cautioned about possible unauthorized grain sampling

BY AP | August 18, 2018
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is cautioning North Dakota farmers about the possibility of people impersonating state employees in order to take photos and samples of grain.

Goehring says his office has had calls from farmers about people supposedly acting in an official capacity and taking photos and samples of wheat fields.

He says no state government agency or North Dakota State University has authorized any such work. And he says anyone working for the state should be able to provide proper credentials and the reason for their visit.

Goehring encourages farmers who encounter suspicious activity to alert the authorities.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
