Farmers for Free Trade Purchases Billboards, Radio Ads in North Dakota Ahead of Commerce Secretary Ross’s Thursday Visit

(Fargo, N.D.) — Farmers for Free Trade purchased billboard and radio ads to send a clear message to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who will visit North Dakota this Thursday with Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Steve Censky, to discuss the impact of tariffs and trade on farmers and the agriculture industry broadly. For the week of August 20, eight billboards throughout Fargo will rotate with the message, “Secretary Ross, Tariffs Hurt ND Farmers.”

The billboards are running now. Below is an example of how they appear. Radio ads that highlight the impact of tariffs on North Dakota farmers will run on Thursday, August 23rd in the Fargo market.