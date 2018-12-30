Farmers for Free Trade Statement on CPTPP Going into Effect and the Competitive Disadvantage it Creates for American Farmers

Sheridan, WY – Today, Brian Kuehl, Co-Executive Director of Farmers for Free Trade, the nationwide campaign to support trade policy that opens markets for American farmers and ranchers, released the following statement as the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) went into effect for six of its eleven members. Farmers for Free Trade is a bipartisan campaign co-chaired by former Senator Baucus and former Senator Richard Lugar (R-IN).

“Today marks the beginning of an era of lost opportunity for American farmers and ranchers. While America stands on the sidelines, countries that directly compete with our farmers – including Mexico, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – will begin to receive the tariff-free benefits of a trade agreement the U.S. once stood at the center of.

“U.S. beef, poultry, grains, dairy and so many other commodities will be at an immediate disadvantage starting today. Our farmers and ranchers will continue to be at a competitive disadvantage until we reengage with trading partners across the globe and rejoin the many nations that are providing their farmers with the benefits of multilateral trade agreements like CPTPP.

“Particularly at a time when we are looking for ways to ensure China competes on a level playing field, the United States needs to be the one setting the rules in vast new markets for our exports, including Asia. We will continue to push the Administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to fight for our farmers by catching up with the rest of the world on trade.”