Farmers invited to Kansas Commodity Classic on January 26

All Kansas farmers are invited and encouraged to attend the Kansas Commodity Classic on Friday, January 26, 2018

8:30 a.m.

The Commodity Classic is the annual convention of the Kansas Corn, Wheat and Grain Sorghum Associations, and will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 530 Richards Drive, Manhattan, Kan ., with registration beginning atIt is free to attend and includes a complimentary lunch; however pre-registration is requested.

The Classic will be emceed by Greg Akagi of WIBW 580 Radio and Kansas Agriculture Network.

The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. Welcoming remarks will be given by the Executive Directors of the Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association.

At 9:15, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will take the stage to give attendees an update on issues in Washington.

Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist for INTL FCStone will provide a markets update. During the 10:30 break, attendees will have an opportunity to visit with sponsors and growers from across Kansas.

Trade is an important topic for Kansas agriculture, and speakers from the national commodity organizations will address it. Molly O’Connor, Biotech, Food and Trade Policy Advisor with the National Association of Wheat Growers, and Mike Dwyer, Chief Economist with the U.S. Grains Council, will tackle the subject.

At 11:30, U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, U.S. Senate Ag Committee Chairman, will provide an agriculture and Farm Bill update.

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, Professor Emeritus, Kansas State University Department of Agricultural Economics, will be the featured keynote speaker during the lunch. Dr. Flinchbaugh is a renowned expert on agricultural policy and an award-winning professor of agricultural economics at KSU. He has been a long-time advisor on ag policy to politicians of both parties. Drawing on his authority and expertise, Dr. Flinchbaugh will look at lessons learned from the historically long debate on the 2014 farm bill and will look forward to the upcoming farm bill discussions.

The Kansas Commodity Classic is hosted by the Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association. The event is sponsored by the following: Kansas Department of Agriculture, Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, Monsanto, Syngenta, Shield Ag Equipment, AgriGold and Perten Instruments, Inc./Fairbanks Scales, Inc. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested. Visit kswheat.com/ kscommodityclassic18 for an agenda and to register.