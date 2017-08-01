Farmers Reach Out to Thank Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg has more than 93 million followers on Facebook and his posts have been far-reaching. Both farm posts earned more than 270,000 reactions and thousands of comments – mostly positive, but some very negative.

This thank-you letter was sent to Mark Zuckerberg for recognizing the hard working efforts of our industry. AFAN is also encouraging people to take the time to personally thank Mark for the support he has given the agricultural community. In doing so, you can use the social media hashtag #farmersthankmarkz on your post.