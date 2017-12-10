FDA REPORT NOTES REDUCTION IN LIVESTOCK ANTIBIOTIC SALES

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week issued its annual report on antibiotics sales for livestock agriculture. It showed the first decline in year-to-year sales since recording began.

According to the Animal Health Institute (AHI), “ Antibiotic sales – whether they go up or down – are not predictors of public health impact. While today’s sales report is an interesting piece of the story, we are more encouraged by the recent data from the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System that shows that for those pathogens that might transfer from animals to humans, resistance rates in people have been stable or declining. This trend of reduced resistance began long before implementation of FDA’s judicious use program and is evidence that producer supported antimicrobial responsible use programs have been working.”