Feb. 1 US Cattle on Feed Up Slightly *AUDIO W/Jerry Stowell*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Feb. 1, 2019. The inventory was slightly above Feb. 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday.

The February report was delayed due to the partial federal government shutdown in January. The March 1 Cattle on Feed report will be released on its originally scheduled time at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, March 22.

Jerry Stowell with Country Futures has a break down of the report: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/cattle-on-feed-report-with-jerry-stowell-6239.html

Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.96 million head, 5% below 2018. Net placements were 1.90 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 370,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 445,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 554,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 420,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 100,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.91 million head, 3% above 2018.

Other disappearance totaled 61,000 head during January, 12% below 2018.

To view the full Cattle on Feed report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…