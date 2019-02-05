February Pesticide/Dicamba/Chemigation Trainings

Nebraska Extension will be hosting several Private Pesticide Applicator, Chemigation, and Dicamba trainings during the month of February. The Nebraska Department of Ag should have sent private pesticide applicators a barcoded letter in the mail if their license will expire in 2019. It is important for applicators that are recertifying to bring this barcoded letter to the pesticide training. Private Pesticide Trainings across the state welcome both first-time and recertifying applicators. Chemigation Training is required for individuals who wish to apply chemicals through irrigation systems during the growing season. In-person trainings are available as applicators must pass an exam to become certified. First-time chemigators MUST attend the in-person training. Applicators who need to recertify and have not let their license expire may opt to take the online training (https://water.unl.edu/ article/agricultural- irrigation/chemigation). However, recertifying applicators who complete the online training will still need to take the exam in-person at a testing site. More information can be found at the chemigation website listed above or by contacting your local Extension Office. The EPA has extended the registration of the three major RUP dicamba products until December 20th, 2020. Applicators who wish to use XtendiMax, Engenia, or FeXapan in 2019 will need to attend a Dicamba training. There will also be an updated online training available for producers who cannot attend an in-person training. The new online training should be available at this website: https://pested.unl.edu/ dicamba-training-instructions.

Trainings held in the month of February for Dawson and Buffalo Counties are as follow: Private Pesticide Training February 19th at the Dawson County Extension Office from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Dicamba Training in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, NE 68850; RSVP to the Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501). Private Pesticide Training February 20th at the Elks Lodge in Cozad from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Chemigation Training in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (820 J Street, Cozad, NE 69130; RSVP to the Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501). Private Pesticide Training February 28th at the Buffalo County Extension Office from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Dicamba Training in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (1400 E. 34th Street, Kearney, NE 68847; RSVP to the Buffalo County Extension Office at 308-236-1235). More information on training dates, locations, and general information about pesticide/chemigation/Dicamba trainings can be found online (https://pested.unl.edu/ certification-and-training) or by contacting your local Extension Office.