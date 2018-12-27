Federal Government Shutdown – FSA County Offices to Remain Open Through Friday, December 28, 2018.

During a government shutdown, agencies that have funds appropriated in prior years that are carried forward can continue to serve customers until that money is used up. As a result, FSA county offices will be remain open through Friday, December 28.

If you need to visit your FSA county office, please call your local office to ensure they are open before you make the trip. Farm loan services will be limited. You can find your local office by visiting https://www.farmers. gov/service-locator.

As a reminder, signup for the Market Facilitation Program ends on January 15, 2019. You do not need to be finished with harvest to sign up. Farmers have until May 1, 2019 to certify production.