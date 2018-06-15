Federal Judge Rules Against California’s Glyphosate Labeling Requirement

The national agriculture coalition fighting against California’s false and misleading Prop 65 labeling requirement for glyphosate picked up another win in court.

U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb upheld the preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the requirement until the court issues a final ruling on the matter. The California Attorney General had filed a motion to lift the preliminary injunction that was issued by the court in February. Shubb denied the motion, keeping the injunction in place until the court considers all the facts in the case.

“California is attempting to implement a policy that will cause damage to American farmers,” says National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule. “The facts and science are on our side and show that glyphosate is safe for use.” In the order, Judge Shubb ruled that “the state’s additional arguments don’t change the fact that the majority of agencies that have examined glyphosate have determined that it’s not a cancer risk.”

The judge also reiterated that the heavy weight of the evidence in the record is that glyphosate is not known to cause cancer.