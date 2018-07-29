FFA students learn leadership skills and more on DC trip

Scottsbluff Chapter FFA members Blake Hill and Marlee Neu attended the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference in June.

FFA students not only learned leadership skills at the conference, they also participated in projects, involving community service.

Hill and Neu took part in a session, which featured food security.

“They divided us up into groups,” Hill said. “I sat at the low income table and they just gave us a plate of rice, one plate for our whole table.”

Hill said they didn’t really sit at a table, but on the tablecloth on the ground. They could also see others, like at the high-income tables getting to eat a variety of foods.

While sitting on the floor eating rice, Hill thought about his agriculture upbringing, where he knew there should be plenty of food for everyone.

“All the food we’re making now, and it’s not really going to any of these people that are needing help,” he said. “It made me think we could do more in FFA, as a chapter to help out at least a few people in our town and towns around us.”

In order to help out their communities, Hill and Neu talked about replicating a service project they participated in while at the conference.

“We packaged food for homeless,” Hill said. “I think we made 55,000 packages in an hour or two.”

He added they would like to have it not just be FFA, but other student groups at Scottsbluff High School help out and feed those in need.

Hill said the trip was very eye-opening and he would definitely recommend it to anyone in FFA.

The Washington Leadership Conference was one of a three-part, cohesive conference series called the Chapter Leadership Continuum.