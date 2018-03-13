FieldNET® by Lindsay Connects with John Deere Operations Center

(OMAHA, Neb.) — Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today a new data connection between its industry‑leading pivot telemetry tool, FieldNET®, and the John Deere Operations Center, giving growers increased access to farm irrigation data. The connection will help growers improve irrigation precision and productivity.

“We understand the power that comes with the ability to leverage big data,” said Randy Wood, president of Agricultural Irrigation at Lindsay Corporation. “This new connection will help growers who utilize both FieldNET and the John Deere Operations Center platforms to share their data between the two systems to achieve greater operational efficiencies.”

FieldNET is a fully integrated wireless management tool giving growers the ability to remotely monitor and control entire irrigation systems, regardless of electric pivot brand. The platform delivers real-time status updates and alerts about possible performance issues. For added decision support, FieldNET Advisor™ takes this to the next level, giving growers science-based recommendations to make faster, better-informed decisions about when, where and how much to irrigate.



“An industry first, FieldNET Advisor combines environmental inputs, including soil type and hyper-local weather, with key crop statistics, including hybrid, planting date, and evapotranspiration, to automatically create an optimized irrigation schedule and variable rate irrigation recommendation,” Wood said. “The grower can then put the schedule and recommendations into action with the simple touch of a button on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.”

This data connection will allow users of both platforms to establish an automatic flow of relevant data from the John Deere Operations Center, delivering additional data points informing irrigation recommendations from FieldNET Advisor. Automatically populating FieldNET Advisor with this data, such as crop details and planting dates, will save growers time and improve the precision of the resulting crop zones and variable rate irrigation recommendations. The data connection is now available to FieldNET and John Deere Operations Center users.