Filley-Garey lecture to highlight the future of ‘smart farming’ systems

John Antle, professor in the department of applied economics at Oregon State University and a university fellow at Resources for the Future, will present this year’s Filley-Garey lecture, “Data, Economics and Computational Agricultural Science,” on March 2.

The presentation will be at 3 p.m. in the Arbor Suite of the Nebraska East Union at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

During the lecture, Antle will discuss the role of economics in computational agricultural research and development. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and private firms are working on these technologies, including new sensors, big data and artificial intelligence. He will explore how advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are similar to recent developments in microeconometrics. These advances have significant implications for the future of “smart farming” systems

Antle, is a fellow and past president of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association. He has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago. He has served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and the National Research Council’s Board on Agriculture.

A reception will follow the lecture. The Filley-Garey lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Wei Wei Heselton at 402-472-1913 or wheselton2@unl.edu.

The Filley-Garey Lecture is an annual event, funded by the family of H. Clyde Filley and Bud Garey.